Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,876 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 801,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVIIR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

