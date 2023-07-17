SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.52. 211,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 685,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,616,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.