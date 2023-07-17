SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 320 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

