ssv.network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $210.04 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $18.96 or 0.00062931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $210.04 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

