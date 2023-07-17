Starname Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $247,791.62 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Starname has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $247,791.62 and approximately $130.33 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

