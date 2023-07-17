Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 238,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steakholder Foods has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

