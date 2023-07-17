Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

