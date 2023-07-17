Stifel Nicolaus Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $205.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.80.

NYSE EXP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

