Stifel Nicolaus Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.