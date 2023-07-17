StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

