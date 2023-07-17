StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

