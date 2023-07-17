StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
