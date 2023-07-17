StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CorVel Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average is $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Trading of CorVel

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,711,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

