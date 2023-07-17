StockNews.com Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.12. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,967.8% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.