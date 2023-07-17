StockNews.com Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.12. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,967.8% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.