StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

