StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
