StockNews.com Lowers Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of DYN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 over the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

