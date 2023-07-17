StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Buy”

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. 2,746,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,656. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

