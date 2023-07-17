StockNews.com Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,157.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.