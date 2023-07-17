StockNews.com Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of TREX opened at $69.89 on Friday. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

