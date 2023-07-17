StockNews.com Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

