StockNews.com Upgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $8.05 on Thursday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

