STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.88 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.88 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04369294 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,379,795.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

