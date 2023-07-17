Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in June

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

SWAG stock remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

