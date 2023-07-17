Streakk Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Streakk has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $300,284.60 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00005741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.10182374 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44,886.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

