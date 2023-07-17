Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

