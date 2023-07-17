Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.