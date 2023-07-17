Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

