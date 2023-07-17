Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $291.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.56 and a 200-day moving average of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $211.18 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

