Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,357 shares of company stock worth $2,119,861. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

