Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.5194805 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

