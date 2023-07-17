Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.95. 4,875,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,927,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,187,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,505. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

