Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 5.8 %

SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

