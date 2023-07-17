SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117.62 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $167.97 million and approximately $117.62 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,352,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,802,923 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

