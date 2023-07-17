Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.43. 93,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,248. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

