Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $454.11 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

