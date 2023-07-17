Tangible Price Hits $7.90 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00026191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $256.99 million and $15,693.26 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 7.94114736 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $28,324.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

