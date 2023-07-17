Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tantech Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 4,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tantech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

