Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 4,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $11.16.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
