Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.51. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Further Reading

