Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,282. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

TARS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 193,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,407. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

