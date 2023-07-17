Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $10.72 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 889,973 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

