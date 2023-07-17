TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 79,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,501. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

