TD Securities Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF remained flat at $49.00 during midday trading on Monday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.99% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

