Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.94

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 162622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

