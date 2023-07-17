Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.43. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,292,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $863.91 million, a P/E ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

