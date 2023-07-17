TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

