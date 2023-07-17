TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.15

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 664854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

