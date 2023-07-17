TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.14.

TELUS Stock Performance

T traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,698. The firm has a market cap of C$34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.08 and a 12 month high of C$30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.12.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0455718 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

