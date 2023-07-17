Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 1,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

