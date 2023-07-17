Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.34

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 36988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$91.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy ( TSE:TNZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3898305 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

