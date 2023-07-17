Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 65.2% in June

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Terna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

