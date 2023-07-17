TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.48 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $166.29 million and $56.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,722,841 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,751,136 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

